Adabel Guerrero posó en lencería rosa y negra 16 septiembre, 2020 La vedette compartió unas imágenes súper sensuales en su cuenta de Instagram para promocionar su espectáculo. View this post on Instagram Que te perdiste en esta experiencia???? Divertirte y pasar la cuarentena de mejor manera. Pero tenes Chance este 28/9 🤜🏼🤛 @infoexperienciavirtual te saca todas las dudas!! . Lencería: @addalencerias Mi máscara increíble es de @queen.bee.leatherworks . #adabelguerrero A post shared by Adabel Guerrero (@adabelguerrero) on Sep 15, 2020 at 1:09pm PDT View this post on Instagram 🔥 @infoexperienciavirtual . Máscara @queen.bee.leatherworks . Lencería @addalencerias A post shared by Adabel Guerrero (@adabelguerrero) on Sep 15, 2020 at 1:10pm PDT View this post on Instagram Si no lo viste. Perdiste. . Próxima 28/9 @infoexperienciavirtual . @queen.bee.leatherworks @addalencerias A post shared by Adabel Guerrero (@adabelguerrero) on Sep 15, 2020 at 1:12pm PDT