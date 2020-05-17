El topless de Calu Rivero en París

View this post on Instagram

Con @iammarcoribeiro @naguelrivero @polisview durante una tarde en París, salimos a correr límites. Esa libertad de correr los límites, como ahora, me empodera. La posibilidad de pensar una realidad diferente hace que me sienta parte, confundida y compostada en una sola cosa entre lo que pasa , la naturaleza, humanidad y cultura. Ahí aparece el arte, cuando corremos los límites y accedemos por primera vez donde nadie más estuvo , dónde nada había. . . The freedom to push the limits empowers me. The possibility of thinking about a different reality makes me feel part, confused, and composted in one thing between what happens, nature, humanity, and culture. . @carcymagazine #Paris before #blackout #2020 #compostourdignity #compostyourbody