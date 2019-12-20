Las fotos más hot de la nueva novia de Gastón Soffritti

-

Después de haberse mostrado juntos en el aniversario de un bar, el actor compartió la primera ¡y romántica! foto con la influencer. Acá sus mejores fotos.

View this post on Instagram

Te voy a extrañar Rokita ❣️

A post shared by 🌹Antonella Pauletto🌹 (@antopauletto) on

View this post on Instagram

🐯

A post shared by 🌹Antonella Pauletto🌹 (@antopauletto) on

Top